One injured in Route 8 crash

Shelton emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle accident on Route 8 near exit 12 Thursday, March 19, about 8:30 a.m.

One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on Route 8 southbound Thursday, March 19.

Echo Hose Hook & Ladder Co. 1 and Huntington Fire Co. 3 responded at about 8:30 a.m. to Route 8 southbound, a half-mile before exit 12, of the accident. Upon arrival, fire crews found a single car on the right shoulder with heavy damage.

The driver was transported to a local hospital by Echo Hose Ambulance Corps.