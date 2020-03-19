https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/One-injured-in-Route-8-crash-15143865.php
One injured in Route 8 crash
Photo: Contributed Photo
One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on Route 8 southbound Thursday, March 19.
Echo Hose Hook & Ladder Co. 1 and Huntington Fire Co. 3 responded at about 8:30 a.m. to Route 8 southbound, a half-mile before exit 12, of the accident. Upon arrival, fire crews found a single car on the right shoulder with heavy damage.
The driver was transported to a local hospital by Echo Hose Ambulance Corps.
View Comments