One injured in early morning rollover accident in Shelton

Shelton firefighters responded to a rollover accident at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Leavenworth Road about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo

SHELTON — One person was injured in a rollover accident Tuesday morning at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Leavenworth Road, fire officials said.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said firefighters from companies 5 and 3 responded to the crash about 7 a.m.

“Upon arrival of the first fire unit, a single vehicle rollover accident was found,” Wilson said. “The occupant had been self extricated and was injured.”

Units on scene had to mitigate fluids that were leaking from the vehicle, Wilson added.

