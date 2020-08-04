  • One person was injured in a multi-vehicle accident Monday, Aug. 3, on Route 8 southbound between exits 12 and 13. Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo / Connecticut Post

SHELTON — One person was injured in a multi-vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound Monday.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said fire companies 1 and 3 responded to the area between Exits 12 and 13 at 5:45 p.m. Wilson said firefighters found the multi-vehicle accident, and one of the vehicles had apparently rolled over.

Wilson said the operator of the rolled over vehicle sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital by Echo Hose Ambulance Corps.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com