One injured in rollover on Route 8 south in Shelton

SHELTON — One person was injured in a motor vehicle rollover accident on Route 8 southbound Friday night.

The Shelton Fire Department said on the organization’s Facebook page that fire crews responded to the crash near Route 8’s Exit 12 at about 9 p.m.

“First arriving fire department units found a single car motor vehicle accident rollover,” the Facebook post states. “The occupant was able to self extricate from the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital by Shelton EMS.”

