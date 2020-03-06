One injured in second River Road crash in 24 hours

One person was injured midday Thursday, March 5, in what was the second motor vehicle accident in 24 hours on River Road, widely considered one of the most dangerous roadways in the city.

Emergency crews raced to the crash at the entrance of the strip mall that houses Donut Crazy, among other businesses, about 12:30 p.m. The vehicle suffered significant front-end damage, and one individual was transported to an area hospital by Echo Hose Ambulance Corps.

Shelton police were on the scene, closing off one lane for more than a half hour. Police were unable to comment on the circumstances of the accident at this point. More details will follow, said police.

This accident occurred less than 24 hours after an even more serious two-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital. The driver of one of the vehicles, Ryan Searles, 29, of Milford, was arrested for driving under the influence and other motor vehicle charges.

Shelton police, fire and EMS were dispatched to the area of River Road and Nettleton Court about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, for a head-on motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Upon officers arrival, Shelton Police Detective Richard Bango said they found Searles was driving his vehicle southbound on River Road and struck a vehicle traveling northbound head on.

“An investigation revealed that Searles was driving while under the influence and had cocaine in his possession,” said Bango. “The two occupants of the vehicle Searles struck were extricated from their vehicle and transported to the hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.”

Searles was arrested and charged with DUI, possession of narcotics, and failure to drive in the proper lane. Searles was released on a $2,000 bond and is due in Derby Superior court on March 18.

“We had a two-car accident that led to two people being transported, and one person refusing treatment,” said Echo Hose Ambulance Corps Assistant Chief Joe Laucella. “One of the patients required to be extricated from a car.”

This is the latest accident on what is considered one of the most dangerous roads in the city. Two people were killed and one severely injured in a motor vehicle accident on River Road near midnight on Feb. 9.

Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said the Feb. 9 accident happened near Southbank Park along the Housatonic River. The police stated that a white BMW 5 with a driver and three passengers and a Toyota Rav 4 collided. The two people confirmed dead were in the BMW.

Two others from the BMW were taken to area hospitals. The driver of the Rav 4 was evaluated at the scene and released, police said.

No charges have been filed in this deadly accident. Police said the investigation is continuing.

River Road was closed for several hours by Murphy’s Lane and Rocky Rest Road for nearly 10 hours for this accident. The road has reopened around 7 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Over the years, River Road, also known as Route 110, has had a number of fatal crashes.

In April 8, 2018, Briana Torres-Carter, 23, and her eight-month fetus, and Shalymar Herrera, 18, of West Haven, were killed after one of two vehicles racing on River Road collided with their vehicle.

On May 6, 2016, Rosemarie Dwyer, a 69-year-old Shelton woman was killed in head-on crash on River Road in front of the Sports Center of CT.

