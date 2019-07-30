One month later, search for Charlie continues

Nearly one month later, and one local family is continuing its search for Charlie, their 1-year-old, 45-pound dog who slipped out of his harness and ran off during last month’s fireworks.

In what was one of several Facebook posts over the past week, Aimee Artes, one of the dog’s owners, said the 1-year-old tan and white bulldog got out of his harness while in the area of Howe Avenue during the Shelton fireworks show on Wednesday, July 3.

Artes said there have been no sightings recently, but the family still holds out hope that Charlie will be coming home. And she continues to thank the community for its outpouring of support since the beginning of the search.

“We have been overwhelmed with the community’s support,” Artes said about the search for Charlie. “We have faith that he will be coming home soon. Charlie is very loved by his family, and we need him home. He is very loved and extremely missed. Thank you for your thoughts, prayers and shares.”

Artes said her family has notified the Shelton Animal Control and Shelton police, and is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to them finding Charlie and bringing him home safe. The family has also hired a professional dog tracker to assist in the search.

Some in social media have suggested that someone has already found Charlie and has either kept him as his or her own or may be holding him until the reward is increased. Artes said she understands that feeling, but still believes that Charlie is “out there, scared and alone. Made all area shelters and vets aware of the situation and now working with a professional dog tracker.

“I want to thank everyone for all they have done for us in this difficult time,” said Artes. “The best thing anyone can do is keep sharing Charlie’s picture. If you see someone with a new bulldog, question it. Keep an eye out and call the number if you see him. The help we have already received is overwhelming. We will take him back, no questions asked.”

Artes again stressed not to chase or call out to Charlie. Sightings are asked to be reported immediately at 203-444-7473.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com