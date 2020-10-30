One seriously injured in Route 8 rollover

SHELTON - One person was seriously injured in a one-car accident in which the vehicle rolled over and caught fire on Route 8 Thursday.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said Shelton Fire Companies 1 and 3 were alerted around 5 p.m. to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12.

“Upon arrival of the first fire unit, a single vehicle rollover accident was found with the vehicle heavily involved in fire,” Wilson said. “The occupant of the vehicle was being tended to by bystanders.”

Crews from Squad 1 arrived and quickly suppressed the fire, according to Wilson, as EMS and other fire units performed CPR on the victim.

“Echo Hose Ambulance transported the victim to a local trauma facility while conducting CPR and advanced life support efforts,” Wilson added.

The Connecticut State Police accident investigation team is reviewing the accident.

