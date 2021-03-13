One very jumbled year: Glimpses of AP's pandemic journalism AYA ELAMROUSSI, Associated Press March 13, 2021 Updated: March 13, 2021 10:10 a.m.
Hugging loved ones. Shaking hands. Going to school. Grabbing dinner at a restaurant. Visiting elderly family members.
Most Americans didn’t know this week last year was their last chance at normalcy. And while people have learned to adjust, the coronavirus pandemic has upended — and taken — millions of lives across the globe. Add the upheaval of a nation’s reckoning with racism and injustice along with a historic presidential election, and the pandemic year becomes more than about the virus. It’s also the year racial, socioeconomic and health care issues have demanded attention.