Online renewal of driver's licenses, IDs coming to Ohio April 1, 2021 Updated: April 1, 2021 11:22 a.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Many Ohioans will be able to renew their driver's licenses or state IDs online instead of at state motor vehicle offices under a measure in the state's new transportation budget.
Eligible for the new program are people ages 21 to 65 whose current licenses or IDs were issued in person and who have photos on file with the state, among other requirements. A July 2022 launch is planned.