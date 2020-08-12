Only weeks on the job, Rodrigues retiring as Shelton deputy police chief

SHELTON — George Rodrigues is retiring as the police department’s deputy chief after only a few weeks on the job.

Rodrigues, who was hired on June 22, told Hearst Connecticut Media Monday night he will be using some vacation time and then leaving. Rodrigues would not comment on specific reasons why he has chosen to retire.

Chief Shawn Sequeira said Rodrigues remains a member of the department and will be retiring in early September. Rodrigues was at police headquarters Wednesday before heading to City Hall to file his retirement paperwork.

“He had told us that he was considering retiring,” Sequeira said.

Sequeira said there are options to fill the post, but nothing is imminent.

“The deputy chief process started this past January, and we have an active list of applicants that passed,” said Sequeira, adding that one of those individuals could be chosen to fill the now-vacant role.

Rodrigues’ future became a hot social media topic Tuesday with a post on the Support the Shelton Police Union Facebook page.

Union representative and page administrator Mike Lewis posted that Rodrigues resigned, further stating that Rodrigues “tried to get the City to work out its differences with the union. His reward was they would not give him a promised contract, cut his pay to the senior patrolman rate and took away his City car.”

Lewis said he learned the information through reliable sources prior to posting.

“I have a great relationship with George,” Sequeira said, adding that the soon-to-be-retired deputy chief also has a good relationship with Mayor Mark Lauretti.

This is Rodrigues’ second retirement as a member of the Shelton police force. He had been a 26-year member of the department before retiring as a lieutenant two years ago.

At the time of his hiring as deputy chief, Rodrigues said he “retired too early,” and he missed the job, so when the deputy chief position opened, he jumped at the chance.

“I still have a lot to bring to the table,” Rodrigues said in June. “I missed law enforcement. ... I missed serving the people of this city. I feel lucky to be back. I am grateful to the chief and the mayor for giving the opportunity. I am home.”

Sequeira said Rodrigues was brought on board as deputy chief because of the familiarity with the present personnel as well as his knowledge of every aspect of the department’s operations, from training to traffic, arbitration to disciplinary processes. His hiring was to allow for sharing those responsibilities with the chief.

The deputy chief position, which had been unfilled during Sequeira’s five years before Rodrigues’ hiring, earns $115,000, according to Sequeira. Lt. Robvert Kozlowsky said Rodrigues’s pension will not be affected by the temporary promotion.

Sequeira said Rodrigues was among seven individuals he interviewed for the deputy chief post.

“They were all great candidates … their education, their knowledge … but George just stood out as the most well-rounded candidate. His training, his experience, his knowledge of the Shelton police department … all made him the right choice,” Sequeira said at the time of the hiring. “And we worked well together. He is the perfect fit.”

