Opioid-induced cardiac arrests are focus of new report

Cardiac arrests caused by opioid overdose are a significant cause of death in the United States and differ from other forms of cardiac arrest, according to an American Heart Association report that calls for more education and exploring new treatments.
Published Monday in the AHA journal Circulation, the scientific statement defines the unique features of opioid-associated cardiac arrest, explains how body functions are affected and provides guidance to health care professionals on treatment options. Cardiac arrest is what happens when the heart suddenly stops beating.