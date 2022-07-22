Opponents make final case against Shelton farm stand zone change

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SHELTON — Opponents of a proposed zone change to rules governing farm stores made their final pleas Wednesday to prevent a move they claim will allow commercial operations in residential neighborhoods.
About a dozen residents spoke — live and on Zoom — at the Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing against the proposal, submitted by Fred Monahan of Stone Gardens Farm, which calls for a change to the zoning regulations permitting farm stores and commercial activity to a greater capacity on farmland of 5 acres or greater in R-1 and R-1A zones.