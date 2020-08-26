Orange County sees big increase in remote rescues of hikers

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Unprepared hikers are calling for rescue from remote areas of Southern California's Orange County at an alarming rate, tying up helicopters needed for other purposes including firefighting, authorities said Wednesday.

The Orange County Fire Authority and the sheriff’s air operations unit have responded to 225% more remote rescue calls in the past four months than in the same period the last two years, officials said at a press conference at Fullerton Airport.

“With gyms closed and options for exercise limited, many people have been recreating outdoors on local hiking trails,” said Sheriff Don Barnes. “While this is a great alternative for staying active, the combination of an increase in the number of hikers and the excessive heat we have been experiencing has led to a record number of search-and-rescue calls in Orange County.”

Fire Chief Brian Fennessy said some people who have called for rescue simply wanted water or didn't want to walk back from their hike.

People tend to underestimate conditions, he said.

“A mile hike may not sound bad but during weather, hot weather, that can be a problem," he said.

The officials urged people to research their hikes on websites and to carry water, wear proper shoes, bring a charged cellphone and tell someone where they plan to go.