Oregon Democrats aim to change quorum after GOP walkouts

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — After two walkouts this year by minority Republicans in the Oregon Legislature snarled the chamber's business, Democrats say they will ask voters to change quorum rules, allowing the statehouse to convene with only a simple majority of lawmakers present.

Oregon Senate Democrats said in a statement Friday that majority Leader Ginny Burdick will introduce a constitutional amendment in the 2020 legislative session to apply the same quorum requirements as all but three other states: a simple majority. That means 16 in the Senate and 31 in the House of Representatives.

The current quorum requirement is two-thirds.