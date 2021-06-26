Oregon Legislature adjourns 2021 session marked by COVID SARA CLINE, Associated Press June 26, 2021 Updated: June 26, 2021 10:40 p.m.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature adjourned Saturday afternoon, bringing to a close the 2021 session in which significant renewable energy, police reform, wildfire recovery and racial equity bills were passed.
The session was also marked by COVID-19 scares, tension between majority Democrats and Republicans and the expulsion of a lawmaker who let rowdy protesters into the Capitol.