BAKER CITY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Oregon are stepping up efforts to kill wolves from a pack in the eastern part of the state due to continued attacks by the animals and evidence they are now focusing on livestock.

KTVZ reports the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife decision Thursday comes after nine livestock depredations in two months — despite extensive non-lethal measures in place since early spring, and the killing of two wolves from the Lookout Mountain wolf pack in early August.