Oregon issues hospital crisis care standards as COVID surges

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon hospitals have new interim guidelines to help them determine which patients should get lifesaving care if the current COVID-19 surge forces them to choose between people because of a lack of beds, staff or critical medical equipment.
The guidelines will only come into play if a hospital has exhausted all other options to treat every patient, including transfers to other facilities, delaying non-urgent surgeries and care, stockpiling supplies and repurposing existing beds and spaces for critical care patients.