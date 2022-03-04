Oregon lawmakers adjourn 2022 legislative session

Oregon lawmakers adjourned the 2022 short legislative session Friday after passing ambitious legislation, including overtime pay for farmworkers, $600 stimulus payments for low-income workers and a $400 million spending package focused on affordable housing and homelessness.
"When we first convened— and I addressed this chamber for the first time as speaker I said that, ‘I believed" that this could be the most significant short session we’ve ever had' and I truly believed that," said House Speaker Dan Rayfield. “Today, I want to thank all of you and the community, because together we got truly an incredible amount of work done in service of our communities and Oregonians across the state.”