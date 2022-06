MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit alleges two southern Oregon police officers used excessive force against a man who fled from a vehicle stop and was shot with a Taser while standing in a creek.

The lawsuit says two Eagle Point officers fired their stun guns at Jonathon J. Wolf on June 21, 2021, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The suit says that caused him to fall in the water and hit his head on a rock, knocking him unconscious.