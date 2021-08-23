Oregon, once a virus success story, struggles with surge ANDREW SELSKY and SARA CLINE, Associated Press Aug. 23, 2021 Updated: Aug. 23, 2021 1:12 p.m.
Two visitors peer into the room of a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at Salem Hospital in Salem, Oregon, on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, as a nurse dons full protective gear before going into the room of another patient.
In this Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, photo, EMTs bring another patient to the Emergency Department in the Critical Care Unit at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass, Ore.
A nurse talks to a patient in the emergency room at Salem Hospital in Salem, Ore., on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, with gurneys lining the hallway behind them, ready to take patients if needed. Sometimes patients must stay in hallways because of a lack of available rooms.
In this Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, photo, a staff member treats a patient at the Critical Care Unit at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass, Ore.
In this Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, photo, the staff works inside the Emergency Department at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass, Ore. The staff has seen a higher patient load than any time in the past year, attributable to the surge of patients suffering from COVID-19. One nurse said they hit the floor running and are slammed their entire shift.
In this Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, photo, signs delineating the "Hot Zone" are posted at the Critical Care Unit at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass, Ore. Only essential staff are permitted in the zone, and those who enter a patient's room must don various articles of Personal Protective Equipment.
In this Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, photo, a staff member works in the Critical Care Unit at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass, Ore.
In this Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, photo, a member of the environmental services staff cleans a glass door inside the Emergency Department of Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass, Ore.
In this Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, photo, nurses at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center wear specific personal protective equipment to safely work in the Critical Care Unit at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass, Ore.
A medical personnel with full protective gear is shown at Salem Hospital in Salem, Oregon, on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
In this Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, photo, an unidentified patient is monitored at the Critical Care Unit at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass, Ore.
17 of17
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon was once the poster child for limiting the spread of the coronavirus, after its Democratic governor imposed some of the nation’s strictest safety measures, including mask mandates indoors and outdoors, limits on gatherings and an order closing restaurants.
But now the state is being hammered by the super-transmissible delta variant, and hospitals are getting stretched to the breaking point.
