Oregon reaches new record of daily COVID-19 cases

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon reached a new record number for reported daily COVID-19 cases and deaths Friday, lawmakers, advocates and others called on Gov. Kate Brown to declare a special legislative session.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,100 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths. The previous daily records has been 1,699 cases and 24 deaths.

“I know it is hard to imagine, but the hardest days are still ahead,” Brown said Friday.

While health officials delivered the grim message that Oregon has surpassed 80,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, Oregon tenants are asking for the Legislature to act on a proposed eviction moratorium and setup a Landlord Compensation Fund.

The current eviction moratorium, which was ordered at the beginning of the pandemic, is scheduled to lapse on Dec. 31. In Multnomah County, Oregon's most populous county, the moratorium is set to expire on Jan. 8, 2021.

“As COVID-19 continues to rage across the state and the end of the statewide eviction moratorium looms, the statewide eviction moratorium has been successful keeping people safe and in their homes,” said Patty Wentz, a spokesperson for Stable Homes for Oregon Families. “But as expiration of the moratorium looms over the holidays, Oregonians are calling for a special session to extend the moratorium and provide rental assistance before it’s too late.”

The proposed extension would allow for renters impacted financially by the pandemic to be exempt from eviction and rent payments until July 1, 2021.

Renters who don’t qualify for the eviction protections past Dec. 31 would still have until March 31, 2021, to pay off back rent. They would be responsible for paying the current rent as of Jan. 1, 2021.

In order for renters to receive this immunity they would be be required to submit a sworn statement that they experienced financial hardship — including medical bills, loss of income and increased childcare or eldercare responsibilities and costs during the pandemic.

In addition, the proposal could help landlords as it would allocate $100 million from the state’s general fund to assist renters and landlords. Lawmakers say it's likely that the bulk of that money would go into a new Landlord Compensation Fund to assist property owners who are owed rent.

House Speaker Tina Kotek, a Portland Democrat, has also called for a December special session.

During Friday's press conference, Brown said she was meeting with lawmakers that day to discuss solutions, tools and resources to help Oregonians with meeting healthcare needs, housing and business. She said she is hopeful that there will be more information on a possible special session in the next few days.

“I am looking forward to coming up with a solution that will address these needs and that can be addressed in a special session sometime in the next several weeks,” Brown said.

___

Sara Cline is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.