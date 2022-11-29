Oregon senator's fiery words test free speech limits

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon state senator who made veiled threats against the Oregon State Police and the Senate president said Tuesday that he's pursuing a freedom of speech lawsuit against fellow lawmakers who sanctioned him.
The Senate Conduct Committee on Monday rescinded the 3-year-old requirement that Sen. Brian Boquist give 12 hours' notice before coming to the Oregon State Capitol. The “interim safety measures” were ordered by the committee in 2019 to give the state police time to bolster security in Boquist's presence.