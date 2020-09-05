Organizers postpone Black Lives Matter protest in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Organizers of a Black Lives Matter protest planned in Portland on Saturday following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, by police have announced they are postponing the event citing threats of violence by counter-protesters.

The protest had been planned for Saturday afternoon. The Portland Press Herald reported that other protesters said they planned to march anyway.

The Black Live Matter organizers said they wanted to keep their members safe from harm.

“We want to be clear. We are not postponing because those who threatened us have ‘won,'" the group said on Instagram. “But we also have to reckon with the reality of living Black in Maine and when push comes to shove, White Maine and city officials were quick to pass judgement. And in our skin, judgement can be a death sentence."

On Friday, city officials called for calm and asked anyone planning to show up at the protest to leave any weapons at home.

Black Lives Matter protesters said their planned peaceful protest shouldn't be confused with threats from counter-protesters.