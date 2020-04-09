Orphaned bear cub rescued by Vermont game warden

STRATTON, Vt. (AP) — A bear cub was rescued after being found on the side of the road in Vermont on Thursday.

The orphaned cub was rescued by the Vermont Game Warden Association and is now recovering with world-renowned bear experts, WPTZ reported.

Officials received multiple calls from drivers who spotted the small black cub on the side of Stratton Mountain Access Road on Thursday. The Winhall Police Department watched the cub until Warden Kyle Isherwood was able to get there.

Isherwood believes the cub had been stranded in the area for a while. The cub's mother has not been located.

The warden took the male cub to Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire, where it is now undergoing rehabilitation.

Spring is the season where orphaned bear cubs are frequently found in the area.