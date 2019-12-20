Oscar movies talk at Shelton’s Plumb Library

The Plumb Memorial Library will be hosting “Oscar Forecast,” a special discussion of this year's Academy Award nominees, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room on the lower floor of the library.

The moderator of the discussion will be Joe Meyers, film critic from the Connecticut Post. All things Oscar will be discussed, including this year's nominees in all the major categories. Light refreshments will be served, and the program is free and open to the public.

Registration is required and can be done by calling the library at 203-924-1580 or going online to www.sheltonlibrary.org. The Friends of the Shelton Libraries are sponsoring this program. The library is located at 65 Wooster Street, Shelton.