Outbreaks strand some students at home with minimal learning BRYAN ANDERSON and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH , Associated Press/Report for America Sep. 16, 2021 Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 11:44 a.m.
1 of6 Emily Goss goes over school work at the kitchen table with her five-year-old son inside their Monroe, N.C., home on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The Goss' have decided to homeschool Berkeley after the Union County school district chose not to implement a mask mandate for children. Sarah Blake Morgan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Five-year-old Berkeley Goss reviews class work with his mother, Emily, inside their Monroe, N.C. home on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Berkeley was forced to quarantine after a classmate tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of in-person kindergarten. He was among seven thousand students to do so in the Union County School District where leaders have chosen not to require masks and end contact tracing. Sarah Blake Morgan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Jeff and Emily Goss read with their five-year-old son on Monday, September 13th, 2021 inside their Monroe, N.C. home. After a year of strict quarantining, the Goss' were eager for Berkeley to begin in-person learning in the Union County School District. But after board members chose not to require children to wear masks and eliminate contact tracing procedures, the Goss' decided to homeschool Berkeley. Sarah Blake Morgan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Five-year-old Berkeley Goss reads through his favorite book about bugs inside his Monroe, N.C. home. His parents, Jeff and Emily Goss chose to pull him out of the Union County School District where he had attended the first week of in-person kindergarten fearing the lack of mask requirements would lead to a COVID-19 infection for Berkeley or his at-risk family members. Sarah Blake Morgan/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Within his first week back at school after a year and a half, 7-year-old Ben Medlin was exposed to a classmate with COVID-19, and he was sent home, along with 7,000 other students in the district, for 14 days of quarantine.
Not much learning went on in Ben's home.
BRYAN ANDERSON and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH