https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Outdoor-movies-continue-at-Shelton-s-Riverwalk-14273582.php
Outdoor movies continue at Shelton’s Riverwalk
Photo: Contributed Photos
The Shelton Youth Service Bureau offers free outdoor movies for families at the Riverwalk Veterans’ Memorial Park on Canal Street. Movies start at 8:30 p.m.
The summer lineup continues with Incredibles 2, Aug. 3; Ralph Breaks the Internet, Aug. 10; How to Train Your Dragon — The Hidden World, Aug. 17; and Hotel Transylvania, Aug. 24.
People must bring their own seating, refreshments and bug spray. No alcohol is allowed.
The series is sponsored by the city of Shelton and the Shelton Youth Service Bureau. For more information, call 203-924-7614. Refer to the Shelton Youth Service Bureau’s Facebook page for cancellations.
View Comments