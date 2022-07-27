Over 1,000 Lufthansa flights canceled as staff strikes July 27, 2022 Updated: July 27, 2022 3:32 a.m.
BERLIN (AP) — More than 1,000 Lufthansa flights were canceled Wednesday because of a one-day strike by the airline's German ground staff, affecting tens of thousands of passengers in the latest travel turmoil to hit Europe.
About 134,000 passengers had to change their travel plans or cancel them altogether. At least 47 connections had already been canceled on Tuesday, German news agency dpa reported.