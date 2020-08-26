Overdose Awareness Day: Stop the Stigma, Save Lives

Monday, Aug. 31, is International Overdose Awareness Day.

People across our state are joining people around the globe to raise awareness of opioid overdose, reduce the stigma of a drug-related death and acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends.

As we remember far too many who have died or had a permanent injury as a result of drug overdose, we also spread the message that overdose death is preventable.

If you or someone you know is struggling with opioids or other substances, you are not alone. There are ways to connect and get the support you need. Talk to a peer, call for treatment options, connect on social media or search support groups in your community.

Below are resources where Connecticut residents and their loved ones can get help. Please share this information and spread the word.

Too many people struggle with addiction, often in silence and isolation from others. Letting people know there is help available could be the first step to recovery. You can help save a life.

DrugFreeCT.org

For 24/7 substance use treatment call 1-800-563-4086 or visit www.drugfreect.org/treatment-and-recovery/

Drugfreect.org is Connecticut’s premier resource on substance misuse and addiction including the full continuum of prevention, early intervention, treatment and recovery. This site includes data on the scope of the opioid crisis, tips on safe prescription medication storage and disposal, information of statewide initiatives and campaigns, strategies for overdose prevention including access to the life-saving drug naloxone (Narcan) and access to treatment and recovery supports.

LiveLOUD

For live chat help and resources visit www.liveloud.org

LiveLOUD provides information about OUD and helps connect individuals and their loved ones to resources and support. Opioid Use Disorder, or OUD, is the problematic, excessive use of opioid. It is an addiction that can develop after repeated opioid misuse or using opioids for reasons other than medical need, typically in dangerous amounts. OUD can affect people from all walks of life who may use any of a wide range of drugs from different sources, including street drugs like heroin, illegally purchased opioids and painkillers which may be used in hospital situations — like codeine or Oxycontin. Anyone can be at risk for developing OUD if they are using an opioid.

State resources

For information on Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder visit portal.ct.gov/DMHAS/Programs-and-Services/Opioid-Treatment/Opioid-Treatment

For information on Preventing Opioid Misuse visit portal.ct.gov/DMHAS/Programs-and-Services/Opioid-Treatment/Preventing-Opioid-Misuse

For information on Preventing Fatal Opioid Overdoses, visit portal.ct.gov/DMHAS/Programs-and-Services/Opioid-Treatment/Overdose-Prevention

Related resources

The Connecticut Clearinghouse is a statewide library and resource center for information on substance use and mental health disorders, prevention and health promotion, treatment and recovery, wellness and other related topics: www.ctclearinghouse.org/

CT Alcohol and Drug Policy Council (ADPC) is a legislatively mandated body comprised of representatives from all three branches of state government, consumer and advocacy groups, private service providers, individuals in recovery from addictions and other stakeholders in a coordinated statewide response to alcohol, tobacco and other drug (ATOD) use and abuse in Connecticut: portal.ct.gov/DMHAS/Commissions-Councils-Boards/Index/Alcohol-and-Drug-Policy-Council

The United States Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration provides nationwide data: https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/atod

Information on Opioid Painkiller Prescribing is also available from the CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/vitalsigns/opioid-prescribing/

State Sen. Kevin Kelly serves as deputy Senate Republican leader and represents the 21st District including Monroe, Seymour, Shelton and Stratford. For more information visit senatorkevinkelly.com.