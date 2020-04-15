Overdose deaths down slightly last year compared to 2018

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The number of accidental drug overdose deaths in Rhode Island dropped slightly last year when compared to 2018, and are down more than 8% since 2016, state officials announced Wednesday.

There were 308 accidental drug overdose deaths in 2019, down from 314 during 2018, and down from a high of 336 in 2016, according to preliminary numbers released by the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals.

About 83%, or 256 of last year's deaths, involved opioids, the agency said.

“We are pleased to see that the numbers are down for the third straight year," the agency’s acting director, Kathryn Power, said in an emailed statement. “At the same time, we know that we are still fighting an overdose epidemic, and as we grapple with the coronavirus today, it’s more important than ever that we keep our actions focused and connect Rhode Islanders with critical resources and support."

Before the current reduction that began in 2017, accidental drug overdose deaths increased 143%, from 138 in 2009 to 336 in 2016.