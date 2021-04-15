Overland Park Republican considers challenging Rep. Davids

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican chairman of a Kansas House committee that will redraw the state's congressional districts is considering a run against Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids in a Kansas City-area district.
State Rep. Chris Croft, of Overland Park, met last month with National Republican Congressional Committee chairman Tom Emmer to discuss his potential entry into the race in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District, which includes Wyandotte, Johnson and part of Miami counties, The Kansas City Star reported.