Overturned boat prompted massive search off Outer Banks

BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) — An overturned boat on the coast of North Carolina prompted a massive search for two people who were reportedly on board.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that a fishing boat was discovered on its side Tuesday morning more than three miles from Beaufort Inlet,

The Coast Guard said in a statement that a family member of one of the passengers said the vessel left Atlantic Beach Sunday with two people on board to fish near shore.

Beaufort Inlet is just west of Cape Lookout near the southern tip of the Outer Banks. The Coast Guard deployed a diver to the overturned fishing boat and found “all the lights and gear were still energized." But officials said that no one was on board.

The search had spanned about 200 square nautical miles as of Tuesday afternoon.