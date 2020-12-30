Owner of denied Shelton speakeasy withdraws suits against city

SHELTON — The owner of a proposed speakeasy-themed café on Old Bridgeport Avenue whose proposal was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission has withdrawn two lawsuits against the city.
Hush It Up attorney Jonathan Klein confirmed Tuesday that his client, Randi Lee England, withdrew an appeal of a judge’s ruling, supporting the P&Z denial of the application in 2017. Court records also state that England has also withdrawn a second suit filed earlier this year against Zoning Administrator Alex Rossetti, Zoning Enforcement Officer Josh O’Neill and the commission.