Best Western College Way Inn/Yelp.com

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The former franchise owner and manager of a Mount Vernon motel that was closed in 2020 because of unsafe methamphetamine levels has pleaded guilty to related charges.

Ashoo Ohri, 60, pleaded guilty in Skagit County Superior Court to unlawful use of a building for drug purposes, second-degree promoting prostitution and conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to deliver, The Skagit Valley Herald reported.