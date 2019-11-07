P&Z, Aldermen highlight Shelton meeting schedule
The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Nov. 8
Planning & Zoning Downtown Subcommittee, 9 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Avenue.
Monday, Nov. 11
City Hall closed in observance of Veterans Day.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
SEDC Executive Board, 8 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Avenue.
Senior Committee, 3:30 p.m., Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler St.
Housing Authority Commission annual meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sinsabaugh Heights Shelton.
Library Board, 6:30 p.m., Huntington Branch Library, 41 Church St.
Officers’ Council, 7 p.m., Company 1.
Naugatuck Valley Health District board of directors, 7 p.m., Valley Health District, 98 Bank St., Seymour.
Planning & Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
WPCA, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 305.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Purchasing - Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Inland Wetlands Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 303.
Full Board of Aldermen, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.