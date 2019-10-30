https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/P-Z-Downtown-Subcommittee-highlights-week-s-14573951.php
P&Z Downtown Subcommittee highlights week’s meetings
The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Purchasing - Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Friday, Nov. 1
Valley Transit District, 8:30 a.m., VTD, 41 Main St., Derby.
Monday, Nov. 4
Public Improvement Building Committee, 6:30 p.m., Board of Education, 482 Long Hill Avenue.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Board of Aldermen Street Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Trails Committee, 5:30 p.m., City Hall Room 303.
Board of Aldermen Public Health & Safety Committee, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 303.
Citizen’s Advisory Board, 7 p.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Avenue.
Friday, Nov. 8
Planning & Zoning Downtown Subcommittee, 9 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Avenue.
