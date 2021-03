SHELTON — A proposed Petremont Lane apartment complex which would offer affordable housing units appears one step closer to reality.

While no formal vote was taken, the Planning and Zoning Commission, at its virtual meeting Tuesday, instructed consultant Tony Panico to prepare a favorable resolution for a zone change at 0 Petremont Lane to a Planned Development District.

The resolution, once complete, will be presented to the commission at an upcoming meeting, at which time a formal vote will be taken. No date has been set for that meeting.

Good Guys Development LLC, owner of the 2.1-acre site, is proposing construction of a structure with 47 apartment units — five of them designated as affordable — and 93 parking spaces.

In all, there will be 22 one-bedroom units, 15 one-bedrooms with an office and nine studio apartments, according to the proposal. The building would also have a meeting room, gym and storage.

During the public hearing process, the commission voiced no concerns with the site plan, focusing instead on the possible impact on Petremont Lane, which is a tight roadway connecting Coram Road to River Road. Petremont Lane’s intersection with Coram Road is close to the intersection with Constitution Boulevard South, an already congested traffic area.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Alex Rossetti said, if the PDD is approved, said no certificate of occupancy would be granted for the building until the roadway is improved.

Rossetti said Petremont Lane will remain two-way, and the intersection is still going to have an island or other traffic calming measure. But because this is a city street, Shelton is likely going to engage the services of an engineering firm to make sure work is done “the best way possible,” he said.

Good Guys Development had originally submitted plans for a 56-unit apartment complex with 113 onsite parking spots, but reductions in the scope were made during the public hearing process.

Petremont Lane is just off River Road. The property abuts a nonresidential area and a residential area, and, according to the application, the purpose of the PDD is “to allow the construction of an apartment building to accomplish a transition between single-family use and an established nonresidential area.”

