P&Z on Shelton meeting schedule
The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission public hearing, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.
Valley Emergency Medical Services, 7 p.m., Valley Emergency Medical Services, 764 Derby Avenue, Seymour.
Parks & Recreation Commission, 7:30 p.m., Community Center, 41 Church Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Board of Aldermen Finance Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall auditorium.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Special Planning & Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.
Thursday, Nov. 28
City Hall closed in observance of Thanksgiving.
