P&Z on Shelton meeting schedule

Shelton City Hall. Shelton City Hall. Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close P&Z on Shelton meeting schedule 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission public hearing, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Valley Emergency Medical Services, 7 p.m., Valley Emergency Medical Services, 764 Derby Avenue, Seymour.

Parks & Recreation Commission, 7:30 p.m., Community Center, 41 Church Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Board of Aldermen Finance Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Special Planning & Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Thursday, Nov. 28

City Hall closed in observance of Thanksgiving.