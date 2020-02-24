P&Z subcommittee to review downtown zones

P&Z Commissioner Jimmy Tickey, sitting next to fellow member Elaine Matto, at a recent Planning & Zoning Commission meeting. P&Z Commissioner Jimmy Tickey, sitting next to fellow member Elaine Matto, at a recent Planning & Zoning Commission meeting. Photo: Brad Durrell / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brad Durrell / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close P&Z subcommittee to review downtown zones 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The recent zone change approval for three lots between Maltby Street and the Route 8 corridor has sparked a closer look at all zoning throughout the downtown.

Planning & Zoning Commissioner Jimmy Tickey called for the review of the downtown and business district zoning during discussion about the rezoning of the three lots, 248 to 260 Howe Avenue, from CB-2 to a residential zone at the commission’s Feb. 11 meeting. The commission approved that zone change by a 5-1 vote.

“I have requested the Downtown Subcommittee look at the downtown in totality to review the zoning and what the overall vision is … and how the zoning can reflect that vision,” said Tickey. “This would be a proactive measure the commission can take, rather than reacting to plot by plot zone changes.”

Commission Chair Ginny Harger has agreed with Tickey’s request. The Downtown Subcommittee, of which Tickey is a member, will now be undertaking this review.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com