Fugitive nabbed on weapons of mass destruction charges in Shelton

Shelton police arrested a Pennsylvania man Tuesday, Dec. 31, suspected by that state’s law enforcement of making bombs.

Carl Michael Roberts, 26, was arrested thanks to a tip, said Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky. According to published reports, Sugarcreek Borough, Pa., police have spent the past two weeks attempting to locate Roberts, who is suspected of making bombs.

"Shelton police received a tip that he was staying at a residence in Shelton,” said Shelton Police Detective Chris Nugent. “Shelton police were able to locate Roberts, who was taken into custody without incident.”

Nugent said Shelton police were notified that Roberts was wanted out of Sugarcreek Borough Police Department in Pennsylvania on charges of weapons of mass destruction, risking catastrophe, and recklessly endangering another person.

With the assistance of Sugarcreek Borough Police Department and Derby Police Department, Nugent said Shelton police arrested Roberts and charged him as a fugitive from justice. Roberts was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court today, Jan. 2.

On. Dec. 10, officers recovered two explosives devices during the execution of a search warrant for controlled substances at a Franklin, Pa., home., states the reports. The explosives were recovered by the Pennsylvania State Police Bomb Unit and moved to a safe location. While trying to render the larger device safe, it exploded, causing a large shock wave, as well as a loud explosion.

Published reports say Sugarcreek Borough Police initiated an investigation into these devices and were able to identify the person who possessed and manufactured the devices. Police also found a bag with the larger device containing several razor blades, nails, and other pieces of metal whose sole purpose would have been to be used as shrapnel with the explosive devices.

