PG&E warns of power shutoffs in parts of Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas and Electric says it might cut power to about 12,000 customers in parts of Northern California because of potential fire danger.

The utility said it was monitoring weather conditions and may shut off power in parts of Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties starting Saturday night when winds were expected to pick up.

Butte County is where a wildfire blamed on PG&E transmission lines killed 85 people last year and devastated the town of Paradise

PG&E was also monitoring weather conditions in El Dorado, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Tehama and Yolo counties as the forecast calls for gusty winds and hot, dry weather in Northern California inland areas.