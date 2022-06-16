Skip to main content
News

PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating the impact of Title IX

The Associated Press

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates after a college basketball game in the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament against UConn Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. South Carolina won 64-49 to win the championship.
1of33FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates after a college basketball game in the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament against UConn Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. South Carolina won 64-49 to win the championship.Eric Gay/AP

The impact of the 1972 Title IX law barring discrimination in educational programs that receive federal aid is vast, but it has been particularly influential in athletics.

Women’s and men’s teams are expected to be treated equally under the law, which marks its 50th anniversary this month, and schools should look to expand the opportunities for women to play sports.

Many female athletes over the years have benefited, directly and indirectly, from Title IX and their milestone moments — on stages big and small — are celebrated in these images from The Associated Press.

___

For more on Title IX’s impact, see AP’s full package: https://apnews.com/hub/title-ix Video timeline: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdgNI6BZpw0

Written By
The Associated Press