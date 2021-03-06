Pakistan's PM wins vote of confidence after Senate setback ZARAR KHAN, Associated Press March 6, 2021 Updated: March 6, 2021 5:28 a.m.
1 of14 FILE - In this March 16, 2020 file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview in Islamabad, Pakistan. Prime Minister Khan handily won a vote of confidence from the National Assembly on Saturday, March 6, 2021, days after the embarrassing defeat of his ruling party’s key candidate in Senate elections. B.K. Bangash/AP Show More Show Less
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan handily won a vote of confidence from the National Assembly on Saturday, days after the embarrassing defeat of his ruling party’s key candidate in Senate elections.
Khan secured the votes of 178 members of the lower house of Parliament, which is comprised of 340 lawmakers. The 11-party opposition alliance — the Pakistan Democratic Movement —boycotted the assembly’s special session.