Pakistanis rally to denounce India over remarks about Islam

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Thousands of Islamists rallied Thursday and briefly scuffled with police in Pakistan's capital, urging Muslim countries to cut diplomatic ties with New Delhi over remarks by two officials from India’s ruling party that were derogatory to the Prophet Muhammad.

The scuffles between demonstrators from the Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan party and police erupted when the protesters tried to march toward the Indian Embassy in Islamabad but were stopped by police. No one was reported hurt in the melee.