Pandemic helps, then hurts psychiatric boarding crisis in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has reversed New Hampshire’s recent success in reducing the number of psychiatric patients stuck in emergency rooms, according to state officials and advocates.

The state accomplished a major mental health care milestone in late March when, for the first time in eight years, no one was waiting in a hospital emergency room for an inpatient psychiatric bed.

The waitlist total then remained in single digits for a while, but after steadily increasing in June across all age groups, it reached as high as 50 adults and 17 children one day last month, said Ken Norton, executive director of the state chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“We clearly are experiencing mental health issues related to COVID right now,” he said. “When there is a crisis, people tend to hold it together for a while, and the impact on the mental health side is felt later. And that later appears to be now.”

The number of psychiatric patients waiting in emergency departments for days and sometimes weeks hit an all-time high of 98 in August 2017 but had been decreasing after lawmakers increased funding for mobile crisis teams, designated receiving beds for patients in mental health crises and supported housing. And it fell to zero in large part because of the pandemic. The rush to free up hospital space for COVID-19 patients spurred the state to accelerate its plan to move the children’s unit at the state mental hospital to a private facility, which made room for 30 more adult patients.

But as those beds filled up, discharging patients to community-based care became the problem.

“It’s not a front-door issue, it’s a backdoor issue,” said Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette. “We can bring people in ... but we can’t discharge them out.”

Because of the pandemic, many community providers are not in a place where they can stand up new programs, Shibinette said. So the state instead is spending about half of the $5 million it had earmarked for new transitional housing programs to set up 16 beds at the Philbrook Center in Concord, which used to house troubled children and more recently has been used by the state Office of Professional Licensure and Certification.

“Right now, the need in our community is transitional housing,” Shibinette said. “We know those beds belong in the mental system.”

The licensing office staff already had begun moving into a downtown Concord building before the Executive Council was asked Wednesday to approve a 10-year lease with Steve Duprey, a real estate developer and former state Republican Party chairman who also received a no-bid contract to house COVID-19 contact tracing operations. That didn’t sit well with some councilors, but Norton praised the state for acting quickly.

“I think there was a lot of foresight on the part of Commissioner Shibinette to start making moves to increase the availability of transitional housing,” he said.

Given that there are more available inpatient beds now, the 50 adults who were waiting in emergency rooms in July are comparable to the 70 waiting at the height of the crisis in 2017, he said. That makes him worry that the crisis will worsen in the coming months.

“When we have a pandemic, we’re willing to do whatever it takes to clear out our hospitals to have beds to treat people during an emergency," he said. “But we’re not willing to do the same thing when there’s 50 people around the state in a mental health crisis waiting for treatment.”