Pandemic prompts halt to massive Baltimore building project

BALTIMORE (AP) — A developer has suspended a massive, mixed-use construction project in Baltimore to protect workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that the Port Covington project on the city's waterfront was in its first phase of construction.

Plans include more than one million square feet of offices, apartments and shops. Construction had begun last fall to prepare for the first five buildings.

“With the health and safety of all who work on the Port Covington development as our top priority, we have chosen to temporarily suspend construction operations in Port Covington,” developer Mark Weller told the newspaper.

Weller did not provide a timeline for restarting construction. But Weller said the company will work with community members and government officials “as we navigate this together.”

A spokesperson for the developer said that no workers had tested positive for the virus as far as developers know.