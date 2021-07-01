Pandemic tourism: Thailand launches Phuket 'sandbox' plan TASSANEE VEJPONGSA and DAVID RISING, Associated Press July 1, 2021 Updated: July 1, 2021 1:52 a.m.
PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — Thailand embarked on an ambitious but risky plan Thursday that it hopes will breathe new life into a tourism industry devastated by the pandemic, opening the popular resort island of Phuket to fully vaccinated foreigners from lower-risk countries.
As the first flight arrived, airport fire trucks blasted their water canons to form an arch over the Etihad jet from Abu Dhabi as it taxied to its gate.
TASSANEE VEJPONGSA and DAVID RISING