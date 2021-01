SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A proposal to narrow the legal definition of stalking cleared an early hurdle at the Utah Legislature Wednesday, despite opposition from victims and advocates.

Republican Rep. Candice Pierucci said she decided to sponsor the bill after hearing about an unfair arrest of a Utah man who had contacted his ex-girlfriend twice, once in a letter saying he had no hard feelings and again to ask her to take a photo of his family off social media.