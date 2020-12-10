Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Panel en EEUU respalda la vacuna de Pfizer contra el COVID-19
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
home
Print Archives
Today's Print Ads
E-Edition
Subscribe
News
Police & Fire
Business
Community
Entertainment
People
Schools
Town Government
Politics & Elections
Submissions
Obituaries
Obituaries prior to 2019
Sports
High School Sports
Youth Sports
Sports Features
Recreational Sports
Other Sports
Submissions
People
Opinion
Letters
Editorial
Columns
Cartoon Gallery
Submissions
Arts & Leisure
Home and Garden
Reel dad
Columns
Did I say that?
Movie Menu
Curtain Call
Taking a Hike
Q&AS
Binge & Repeat
The Conscious Cook
Kneads & Cravings
Classifieds
Help
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
Recommended
Letter: Time to stop crippling A&T’s budget oversight powers
Shelton program brings holiday cheer to deployed armed forces members
Shelton positive COVID cases — city and schools — continue surge
Shelton’s Perillo named deputy House Republican leader
Santa braves nor’easter to make annual stop in Shelton
‘Takes care of two problems’: Shelton considers raised crosswalks at...
COVID cases continue to surge in Shelton
Shelton pool rules adjust to state COVID guidelines
Christmas trees ready for harvesting at Jones Family Farms
Homes for the Brave adjusts ways to accept holiday donations
News
Panel en EEUU respalda la vacuna de Pfizer contra el COVID-19
Dec. 10, 2020
Updated: Dec. 10, 2020 5:45 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
WASHINGTON (AP) — Panel en EEUU respalda la vacuna de Pfizer contra el COVID-19.