Panel names 3 finalists to fill Iowa Supreme Court vacancy

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A panel on Friday forwarded three finalists to fill an Iowa Supreme Court vacancy to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

After interviewing 15 lawyers and judges, the State Judicial Nominating Commission selected Mary Chicchelly, a district court judge from Cedar Rapids; Matt McDermott, a Des Moines lawyer who for five years represented the Republican Party of Iowa; and David May, an appeals court judge from Polk City.

Reynolds now has 30 days to choose from the finalists.

A position on the court became available because of the retirement of Justice David Wiggins.

Reynolds has seated three judges since becoming governor.